SENIOR NIGHT: Jacob Humphries, LCCP

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on LCCP baseballer Jacob Humphries. He has been on the Trailblazers’ varsity baseball team since the 10th grade as an outfielder, first and third baseman, and relief pitcher. This past year he was voted team captain.
Off the field he is active at Throne of Grace Fellowship Church as a youth leader and also does canvas artwork and graphic designs. He was awarded the SWLA Achievement Award for Entrepreneurial in 2019 from the National Association of University Women where he was honored for his artwork.
He plans on attending college to go to the next level in baseball and majoring in art and graphic design with plans to also get into real estate.
