FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon, rain chances increase late next week

As we move through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly fall back into the middle and upper 70′s. We can still see the chance for a few isolated showers and storms to form along the sea breeze, the best chance of seeing some of the storms will be along and south of I-10. Once we loose the daytime heating the storms and showers will wind down and will set up for a partly cloudy night with temperatures very similar to what we have seen the last couple. Starting out Sunday we will be in the middle 60′s for inland areas and upper 60′s for areas further south. We do see another warm afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs warming into the upper 80′s. A stray shower or storm can’t be rule out as well as we will have a system off to our south and west over Texas that may throw enough moisture into our southern parishes.