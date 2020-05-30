FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm afternoon, rain chances increase late next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a warm afternoon with temperatures climbing into the middle and upper 80′s. We have seen a few clouds around, but the good news is the showers and storms have stayed away.
As we move through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly fall back into the middle and upper 70′s. We can still see the chance for a few isolated showers and storms to form along the sea breeze, the best chance of seeing some of the storms will be along and south of I-10. Once we loose the daytime heating the storms and showers will wind down and will set up for a partly cloudy night with temperatures very similar to what we have seen the last couple. Starting out Sunday we will be in the middle 60′s for inland areas and upper 60′s for areas further south. We do see another warm afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs warming into the upper 80′s. A stray shower or storm can’t be rule out as well as we will have a system off to our south and west over Texas that may throw enough moisture into our southern parishes.
The new work week is shaping up to start off nice and dry as well as warm as we can expect upper 80′s to be a common theme through the upcoming week. For Monday and Tuesday we can expect a mixture of clouds and sun to dominate our day sop if you are thinking about hanging by the pool or just enjoying the outdoors it will be nice time to do so. Just remember to take some water with you to help stay hydrated as we remain warm. We see more moisture working its way in as we head into Wednesday, which will lead to higher storm chances as we head into late week. This won’t be an all day washout, but the afternoon and evening storms.
As for late week and next weekend, models are at a disagreement in terms of how much moisture we see working its way in, but for now expect more rain to be a factor as we could see several rounds of rain. For now enjoy the wonderful weekend and warmer temperatures.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
