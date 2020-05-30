Calcasieu officials release statement on the death of George Floyd

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Police Jury and Lake Charles mayor Nic Hunter released a statement on the death of George Floyd, which ignited numerous protests across the country.
“The disturbing death of George Floyd in Minnesota has caused pain across this nation,” CPPJ president Tony Guillory and mayor Nic Hunter said. “Southwest Louisiana is no exception. That pain is justified. We mourn Mr. Floyd’s death, and pray for his family, the State of Minnesota and our entire nation.”
As more communities call for justice nationwide, Calcasieu officials said they hear the voices within Southwest Louisiana.
“Within our neighborhoods, we call for dialogue, unity, and fellowship to persevere during these trying times,” the statement said. “Society has strides to make, and we want to be part of a solution, not a symptom of stagnation and ignorance. Together, we can reinforce our resilience through our diverse and individual experiences and emerge from these struggles as a stronger community.”
Read the full statement below:
