Zapp’s launches new line of frozen appetizers

(WAFB) - New Orleans’ famous potato chip brand, Zapp’s, has launched a new line of appetizers that are available in the freezer aisle of your favorite grocery store.
Zapp’s parent company, Utz Quality Foods, has partnered with Monogram Foods to produce three frozen appetizers that use flavor’s of popular Zapp’s potato chips.
Appetizer options include boudin balls, fried pickles, and jalapeño peppers. Zapp’s Cajun Crawtators are used to make the cajun style sausage and rice fritter boudin balls.
The fried pickles are battered with Zapp’s Voodoo flavor and the jalapeño peppers are made with Zapp’s Hotter "N Hot and Palmetto brand pimento cheese.
A spokesperson for Monogram Foods says all three Zapp’s appetizers are available in Louisiana at the frozen section of Walmart and Winn Dixie. The products will soon be available at Rouses in the near future.
