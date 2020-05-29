Truckers gather at La. capitol in support of bill that could lower auto insurance rates

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A motorcade of 18-wheelers gathered at the Louisiana State Capitol on Thursday in hopes of getting lawmakers to pass SB 418.
The bill proposed by State Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, aims to lower car insurance premiums in Louisiana by at least 10 percent.
“What we hope to communicate is how desperately it’s needed," trucker Kip Coltrin said. "Tort reform, lower insurance rates, the plight not only of the truckers but every family in Louisiana.”
The proposed bill would change how people injured in car wrecks can seek and receive compensation through state courts. Supporters said it could save insurance companies money by making it harder to file a lawsuit after a car accident.
“Have you ever seen a wreck where someone was on the Cameron Ferry and barely touched the car in front of them because they were advised by the ferry operator to move forward," he asked “When they did they ended up barely touching them and then mysteriously there was an $800,000 payout on that.”
Coltrin said that’s an example of litigation this bill will help avoid. He said it can also benefit other car insurance holders.
“This is tremendous for the truckers but it’s also a great help to the rest of the citizens of Louisiana," he said. "It helps us the most because we pay the highest premiums; but, it would be nice for a family that is struggling to get by to save $400 a year.”
