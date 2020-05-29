SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2020

May 29, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 28, 2020.

Joline Ann Covert, 24, Longville: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).

Omar Veliz-Valdes, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Amber Celeste Bohannon, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

William Franis Pitre, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Jaylon Anthony Goodwin, 19, Vinton: Illegal use of dangerous weapons.

Alicia June Simmons, 36, Sulphur: Drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.

Benjamin David Vines, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Austin Lee Smartt, 27, Lake Charles: Harassment; trespassing.

Donte Hikeem Thomas, 27, Jackson, MS: Probation violation.

Logan Brooks Albury, 22, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Brittany Adele Richmond, 25, Beaumont, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Angeles Oliver II, 41, Sulphur: Child endangerment; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Ronnie Simien, 55, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer by refusal to ID.

True Joseph Abel, 18, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges).

Troy Sabbath Cummings, 44, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

David James Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.

Cristina Anne Defalco, 34, Houston, TX: Theft under $1,000; trespassing; resisting an officer; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).

