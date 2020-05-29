SWLA Arrest Report - May 28, 2020

David James Lewis, 31, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (4 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.