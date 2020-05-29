St. Louis High School student creates viral dance video

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From helping with homework assignments to filling up free time relatively, technology has been a useful tool for students over the last few months.
One St. Louis High School student has been using it and her passion for dance to create a powerful message for her classmates.
Library Media Specialist Melanie Lejeune says, “When we closed school, you know, the fourth quarter was about to begin. Our students have devices that they take home all year long. So by the time the pandemic happened our students were very comfortable and they could really focus on the creativity part.”
According to Lejeune, the idea was to help students process things emotionally and mentally during their time off.
“Teachers really did incorporate kind of that social and emotional learning. Having them be very reflective and processing through their thoughts and feelings about the pandemic.”
And that’s exactly what Hallie Kleckly did.
“Whenever I received the assignment I kind of immediately knew what I wanted to do,” Kleckly said. “Dance means everything to me because it joins people together. Whenever I dance I can express my emotions with different people and it just makes me happy. My goal in the project was to show that through all the struggles in life including quarantine to realize that what is most important in your life and how to focus all those struggles and make good out of it.”
Having taken dance since she was two years old Kleckly says she’s was happy that doing something she loved could help people.
“Makes me feel great because I always wanted to touch other people’s lives in that sort of way I just never knew how to do it. Through this video, I really had no idea that it would touch people’s lives in this impact way.”
