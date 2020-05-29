SENIOR NIGHT: Bryce Austin, DeRidder

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on DeRidder baseballer Bryce Austin. He's been a member of the program for four seasons playing outfield and first base along with pitching. His favorite memory was pitching in the 2018 4A State Championship Game.
Off the diamond, Bryce is a member of the DHS Ambassadors in Blue Drum Line. He was a member of Student Council for four years and was the Executive Assistant his senior year. Bryce was also a member of Prom Court and voted as the 2020 Prom King.
After high school, Bryce hopes to play collegiate baseball while obtaining a degree in Electrical Engineering.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
