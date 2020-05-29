Retiring executive director predicts LC Port will drive growth and prosperity

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Port of Lake Charles is entering a new era as the long-time director retires.
Despite the COVID-19 economy and low price of oil, Bill Rase predicts future success for the port and job creation.
And legislation, expected to pass any day now, will help ensure there are always enough funds to dredge the Calcasieu Ship Channel.
If you’ve seen unusual cargo, that looks like huge white blades, maneuvering through the streets of Lake Charles, you’ve seen one of the recent successes of the Port of lake Charles. They are blades for windmills used to generate electricity.
Rase explains, Lake Charles is one of the ports able to handle such cargo which requires a lot of space and special equipment.
“We’ve established ourselves as a real benefactor and benefit to the windmill industry and we’ve had several different entities trying to contact us to see what they have to do to get their product to move through the port of lake Charles, also,” he said.
Rase says the Port has worked to achieve diversity and has succeeded. He admits they are taking a hit with the low price of oil.
“So, we’re an energy port. We need energy to be moving and needing places to establish themselves. I think once we go back into that era, I think we’ll be fine,” he said.
Their revenue comes from a variety of sources including lease payments from casinos for example.
“Just those two entities supply probably eight to ten thousand jobs a year at those two casinos, which are on Port properties,” he said.
A bill providing for a private-public partnership between the Port, industry and the state, to provide funding for dredging would help assure the channel is kept deep enough for industrial needs.
“This community rolls on the Calcasieu River. So, if you don’t have the Calcasieu River, so that industry can come here, we really slow down the economics of the area.”
After 18 years at the Port, Rase is retiring but says he is leaving the agency in the capable hands of Richert Self who has been deputy executive director for a while. Self takes over Monday.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.