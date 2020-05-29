Police confirm fatality in accident on W. McNeese Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - One person died in Thursday’s single-vehicle accident on W. McNeese Street, authorities say.
Zackery Pearce, 24, of Lake Charles, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department.
Desormeaux said the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. in the 400 block of W. McNeese Street. She said the investigation found that Pearce was traveling eastbound at high speeds when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and crashed into a home.
Bystanders attempted to help Pearce, but the vehicle had struck a gas line and the bystanders had to move back from the crash.
A standard toxicology test is pending.
The lead investigator, Sgt. Sammy Kingsley, asks that witnesses to the crash contact him either by phone at 337-491-1456, ext. 5424, or by email at skingsley@cityoflc.us.
