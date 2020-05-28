Local food trucks see increase in business amid pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As restaurants shut their dining room doors during the pandemic, people were searching for other options.
Haili Li of Hi-Licous Street Kitchen says her food truck has seen a boost in business.
“Actually, I got very very busy, super busy," Li said. "And my business is almost three times than before.”
Li says there have been some challenges due to the pandemic like getting the groceries she needs.
“Because of the virus some wholesale companies they stopped delivering,” Li said.
Li says she often has to travel to Houston to get what she needs, but says all of the hard work pays off when she’s able to serve her customers.
“I really have a good communication between me and my customers," Li said. "So I think, I always say, that I am the luckiest one and I’m very happy.”
Jobe Guillory opened his food truck, JJ’s Jammin’ Food, in March just as COVID-19 stay-at-home orders were being put in place.
“With being a new business, you know and everything that started to happen I was like, man, am I going to be able to open?" Guillory said. "I got a bunch of bills and I don’t even know how I’m going to pay them.”
Luckily, Guillory says his leap of faith is paying off, and so far business is good.
“Wow, it’s all what I dreamed of and it’s a great feeling,” Guillory said.
The food truck owner says although his new venture has been a challenge, he’s blessed to have his support system.
“I just want to thank my family and God for supporting me,” he said.
Even during a pandemic, Guillory is hopeful for his new business and excited to introduce people to his Creole and Southern food.
“I’m really excited and I can’t wait to see what the future holds,” he said.
Both Li and Guillory thank their customers for supporting them through these strange times and for allowing them to do what they love.
