LifeShare offering free COVID-19 antibody tests to blood donors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - All volunteer blood donors through LifeShare will now be able to have free COVID-19 antibody testing.
According to LifeShare Blood Center, the testing for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies can indicate if someone was exposed to COVID-19.
The testing will last from Monday, June 1 to Sunday, June 14.
LifeShare advises that there are no special qualifications one needs to be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Though, donors do need to brings a photo ID and must have a valid email address.
Donors will receive their results within two weeks of donating.
If COVID-19 antibodies are found, that donor is eligible to donate COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP). CCP is being used to treat the most critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Those who are currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who think they are infected are not the intended test donors. Donors should be individuals who are in good health.
Since the start of May, LifeShare has used more than 80% of its blood inventory.
“When the pandemic first moved into our region, we saw a tremendous outpouring of support from our blood donors,” says LifeShare Regional Director Shawn Melancon. “Since then, we’ve seen a decline in the number of people giving blood while at the same time, hospitals are beginning to address their backlog of elective procedures.”
A list of all donor centers and mobile drives can be found at LifeShare.org or on the LifeShare mobile app.
LifeShare continues to practice social distancing at all blood drives, including additional space between donor beds, enhance
