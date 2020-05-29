LCCP WR Solomon Lewis commits to Louisiana Tech

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After seeing his recruitment pick up steam over the last year, LCCP junior wide receiver announced his college choice on Friday. Lewis opted to stay in state but go further north as he committed to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.
Lewis came onto the local scene as a sophomore in 2018, catching 36 passes for 562 yards. His six receiving scores were good for second on the team that season.
247Sports has Lewis ranked as a 3-star prospect and the No. 22 prospect in Louisiana for the Class of 2021. He also held offers from the University of Miami, Texas Tech, and Houston among others.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.