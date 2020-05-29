LaGrange guard Jeriah Warren commits to Florida

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Arguably the top girls basketball recruit in not only the area but the state of Louisiana has made her college choice. LaGrange guard Jeriah Warren announced on Friday via Twitter that she has committed to the University of Florida.
Warren was named to the LSWA’s All-State First Team and the Most Outstanding Player of the Class 4A State Tournament after averaging 16.7 points and guiding the Lady Gators to their first state championship in program history.
The junior has a 3.7 GPA and a 27 ACT score and says the fact that she’ll get playing time as a freshman and that she has a strong relationship with all the coaches played a major role in her decision.
