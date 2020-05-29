Forgivable funds still available for small businesses

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The US Small Business Administration is reporting that there is still funding available through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
Businesses that have under 500 employes are eligible for a forgivable loan which will cover 8 weeks of payroll, rent, and other business expenses.
According to the SBA, there is also new guidance for the loan program:
- The current “75%/25% rule,” will remain which states that non-payroll costs cannot exceed 25% of the loan forgiveness amount.
- More detail has been provided on the “alternative covered period.” The period can begin with the borrower’s payroll cycle instead of the date of loan disbursement.
- Bonuses and hazard pay as payroll costs are eligible for forgiveness.
- The document also provides additional information on how loan forgiveness applies in the case of an employee who has been offered but turned down a job.
Local bankers and credit unions can help guide these businesses through the PPP loan process.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.