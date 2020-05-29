Forgivable funds still available for small businesses

Forgivable funds still available for small businesses (Source: SBA)
By Patrick Deaville | May 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM CDT - Updated May 29 at 11:22 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The US Small Business Administration is reporting that there is still funding available through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Businesses that have under 500 employes are eligible for a forgivable loan which will cover 8 weeks of payroll, rent, and other business expenses.

According to the SBA, there is also new guidance for the loan program:

  • The current “75%/25% rule,” will remain which states that non-payroll costs cannot exceed 25% of the loan forgiveness amount.
  • More detail has been provided on the “alternative covered period.” The period can begin with the borrower’s payroll cycle instead of the date of loan disbursement.
  • Bonuses and hazard pay as payroll costs are eligible for forgiveness.
  • The document also provides additional information on how loan forgiveness applies in the case of an employee who has been offered but turned down a job.

You can find the new guidance document in its entirety HERE as well as a document for new guidance regarding lenders HERE.

Local bankers and credit unions can help guide these businesses through the PPP loan process.

