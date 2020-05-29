FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy afternoon, temperatures will be warming next week

Temperatures have reached the lower and middle 80′s across the region as we have managed to keep the showers and storms away. Through the rest of this evening we will be watching temperatures slowly fall into the middle 70′s by the late evening. We start off in the middle and upper 60′s for Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds around the area, but we look to be dry. We still have a weak frontal boundary draped across the region, which could provide a few showers and storms for southern areas into the afternoon. Highs will still be warm though as we do see some sunshine, which will help temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80′s. The front finally begins to weaken and move far enough away for our Sunday, which will bring more sunshine and low rain chances. We start off a couple of degrees cooler Sunday morning as we are in the lower and middle 60′s.