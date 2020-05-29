FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A partly cloudy afternoon, temperatures will be warming next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been a partly cloudy afternoon so far with plenty of sunshine at times and that has helped us warm up through the afternoon.
Temperatures have reached the lower and middle 80′s across the region as we have managed to keep the showers and storms away. Through the rest of this evening we will be watching temperatures slowly fall into the middle 70′s by the late evening. We start off in the middle and upper 60′s for Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds around the area, but we look to be dry. We still have a weak frontal boundary draped across the region, which could provide a few showers and storms for southern areas into the afternoon. Highs will still be warm though as we do see some sunshine, which will help temperatures warm into the middle and upper 80′s. The front finally begins to weaken and move far enough away for our Sunday, which will bring more sunshine and low rain chances. We start off a couple of degrees cooler Sunday morning as we are in the lower and middle 60′s.
For Sunday afternoon we will see more sunshine and a few clouds in the mix. Highs will be warm as well and that will be a common theme as we head into the new week as well. Upper 80′s to near 90 will be the theme as we head into Sunday afternoon, so it will be a good day to get out and maybe relax by the pool if you have a chance. The dry weather will continue as we head into the new week as well with rain chances remaining very low through Tuesday with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90. We do watch for moisture to increase slightly as we head into Wednesday as our winds shift to a more southwesterly flow. While rain chances won’t be high the sea breeze we see will help to spark some daily storms through Friday.
As for the next weekend we will be watching increased moisture off the Gulf, which will bring higher rain chances. We will continue watch it as it gets closer. For now enjoy the wonderful weather for this weekend and warmer weather.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
