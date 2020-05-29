FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer showers today as sunshine will make for a nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Your Friday morning should bring a beautiful sunrise and temperatures in the 60s to start the morning as storms from Thursday have long ended across the state. With the sun on the way to start the day, temperatures will quickly warm up through the 60s and 70s and back into the 80s by this afternoon.
Some leftover energy from a departing upper level low and weak front approaching will bring the slight chance of a few isolated showers by mid to late afternoon but only around a 20-30% chance and any rain ending before sunset. Evening plans should go uninterrupted by the weather with a nice night ahead as temperatures again fall into the upper 60s overnight.
The passage of the front will bring a slight reduction in humidity over the weekend, but the bright sunshine will still keep it hot with highs both Saturday and Sunday both topping out around 90 degrees. Rain chances hold off for a few days with perfect weather for anything planned for the outdoors. Sunday could bring a few clouds from time to time, but other than that, there will be no weather issues.
The front will stall just offshore through next week and by the time we move toward the middle of the week, moisture returning will lead to a few hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms by Wednesday and each day through the following weekend. Some indications are that we begin to see increasing rain chances even more by the end of next weekend, but the forecast that far out is made with low confidence due to model disagreement.
The tropics remain quiet over the weekend with the official start of hurricane season beginning on Monday. This is a reminder to be thinking about your hurricane supply kit, viewing your preparedness and evacuation plan and getting things in place and ready for the season ahead. One way to get prepared is by picking up a KPLC hurricane preparedness guide, available for free at all area Popeyes restaurants across Southwest Louisiana.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.