Child in Louisiana dies from rare COVID-19 related condition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Wednesday’s briefing, Governor John Bel Edwards confirmed children, ages 0-19 have been diagnosed with the rare COVID-19 linked condition known as Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrom in Children (MISC).
“We can tell you that we have thirteen confirmed cases of MISC across the state of Louisiana and one MISC related death,” Governor Edwards said. “Of the thirteen cases, four have been hospitalized, eight have been discharged.”
The rare condition is believed to be linked to the coronavirus.
“It seems to be a response, an immune system response to the coronavirus, above and beyond what is needed to fight the virus itself," said pediatrician, Dr. Anatole Karpovs. "So, it’s almost like the body is attacking itself while it’s attacking the coronavirus.”
The disease is rare and new.
“We do know that the numbers seem to range in about the hundreds across the country and there are currently that we know of, about 1.7 million cases of coronavirus,” Karpovs said. "When you put that into context, we do know that there’s very few but since we really don’t know how many people have actually been affected by the coronavirus, we don’t have a clear idea of the percentages. "
Dr. Karpovs explained MISC symptoms are clustered and can show up in children two to four weeks after the coronavirus, even if the child had no COVID-19 symptoms.
“When you look at MISC specifically, you have much more severe fevers; very high, difficult to treat, fevers, which doesn’t tend to happen in young children that get coronavirus. They may be very sleepy or very hard to arouse, even to get them to drink or eat. They have may have difficulty breathing.”
It’s similar to other diseases and Dr. Karpovs advises parents to be aware.
“I want people to know that it’s still very rare, first of all, and to start to recognize the symptoms.”
