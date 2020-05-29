Authorities: Checks from closed account used to purchase 4-wheeler, three vehicles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of writing checks totaling about $144,000 from a closed account to purchase a four-wheeler and three vehicles from dealerships in the Lake Charles area.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about Christopher Leblanc, 31, writing the checks on April 24, spokeswoman Kayla Vincent said. Detectives learned that Leblanc was possibly driving one of the vehicles he had purchased in the Opelousas area. The Opelousas Police Department located Leblanc and recovered the vehicle at the request of the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
Leblanc confirmed to detectives that he wrote all the checks and said he knew some of the checks written were out of a closed account, Vincent said.
Leblanc was transferred from the St. Landry Parish Jail to the Calcasieu Correctional Center on April 30. He faces two counts of worthless checks $5,000 to $25,000; and two counts of worthless checks over $25,000. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $125,000.
The four-wheeler and the three vehicles have been recovered.
Det. James Leubner is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.