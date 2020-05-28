Veterans Park bricks are a way to honor veterans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Veterans Memorial Park in Lake Charles is a popular spot not just for residents, but visitors who travel along Interstate 10. The recent Memorial Day holiday encourages us to remember our veterans and you can do that through the park's brick program.
Veterans Memorial Park on Lakeshore Drive in Lake Charles has undergone many changes since it was first built in 1968.
"We can come out sit on the bench and think about it, think about those buddies we lost, think about those friends," said Jim Jackson, veteran. "One thing about the military is the friendship, you never forget those."
Along the boardwalk north of the Lake Charles Civic Center, Veterans Memorial Park features engraved bricks representing men and women who have served since WWI.
“You never forget those you lost, you always remember them, you always pray for them and then you come here and you celebrate them,” said Jackson.
The bricks are laid out by conflicts and feature the names of many SWLA residents who have served.
“This to me, this is a place where veterans can come and kind of relate because we have the tank, we got the cannon, the helicopter, then we’re going to have some other stuff here,” said veteran Edward C. Hudson, Sr. “This is a place that you can come and kind of relate with your buddy’s brick.”
To many veterans, it’s a place to be still and know.
"It's purely beautiful," said Al Cochran, veteran. "It's a quiet, solemn place to come out and meditate."
The commemorative bricks are cataloged and mapped, so that visitors can easily find their veteran’s marker. For more information on the brick program, call the Lake Charles Civic Center at 337-491-1256.
