Three arrested, five sought for fraud after bank reports loss of approximately $100,000

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Seven Lake Charles residents and one person from Houston are suspected of bank fraud after a bank reported a loss of approximately $100,000.
The suspects are accused of "making fraudulent ATM transactions and collecting money on a deceitful basis."
The investigation found that the suspects were responsible for more than 60 cases from January 2019 until December 2019, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a complaint from a fraud investigator at a “large bank,” Vincent said. The suspects were identified using surveillance video from the bank, she said.
· Ahmad D. Beloney, 25, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Trevon Benoit, 22, of Lake Charles. Bond: $556,000.
· Brian K. Williams, 22, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Gregory P. Griffin, Jr., 31, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Aaron C. Leblanc, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Martanez F. Jackson, 22, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Chrishanski J. Edwards, 20, of Lake Charles. Bond: $735,000.
· Raven A. Aaron, 20, of Houston. Bond: $755,000.
Each of the suspects faces 63 counts of bank fraud; racketeering; theft over $25,000; and unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity. Aaron faces an additional count of obstruction of justice.
After Judge Michael Canaday signed arrest warrants at the beginning of May, Beloney was arrested at his residence on May 18, Vincent said. Benoit and Williams were arrested on May 19 after a traffic stop.
Detectives are currently searching for the remaining five suspects, Vincent said. She is asking anyone knowing their whereabouts to call (337) 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 439-2222.
Vincent said that after Beloney’s arrest Aaron attempted to move money from Beloney’s account in an attempt to hide his assets, resulting in the additional count of obstruction of justice.
During the arrest, the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) executed a subsequent narcotics search warrant at the home, resulting in five people being arrested on drug charges and another issued a misdemeanor summons, Vincent said.
