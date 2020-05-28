SWLA Arrest Report - May 27, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 27, 2020.
Jason Cal Galentine, 36, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Gerald L. Barker, 32, Marrero: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; possession of a Schedule II drug; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice.
Brannon Deon Braxton, 41, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; bank fraud; child endangerment; resisting an officer.
Payton Bryce Guidry, 20, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary; possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more; instate detainer; theft of a motor vehicle worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Delance Demonte Patterson, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
James Wade Guillory, 51, Iowa: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; probation violation.
Jody Paul Broussard, 34, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Kendrick Anthony Lee Cooley, 33, Kermit, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); obstruction; no turn signals; resisting an officer by flight; possession of drug paraphernalia; money laundering.
Mark Allen Leger, 37, Vinton: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Angela Dawn Perry, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Devin Lamond Levier, 17, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons; first offense illegal possession of a firearm by a minor; aggravated assault with a firearm; aggravated second-degree battery.
Courtney Shea Patton, 42, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice; money laundering.
Hanna Jade Edwards, 27, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court (2 charges).
Daniel Cole Lefevre, 37, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Justin Joseph Woods, 25, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; no driver’s license on person.
Shaundra Elyse Williams, 24, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Thomas Lane Myers, 27, Lake Charles: Second-degree battery.
Anthony Detwan Lancaster Jr., 20, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery; armed robbery.
