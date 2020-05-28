Shreveport training officer on departmental leave, under administrative investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport police training officer was placed on departmental leave after a social media post surfaced of him critiquing the firing of four Minneapolis officers in the death of George Floyd.
According to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite, Training Officer Brent Mason was placed on departmental leave and is under an administrative investigation.
Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond held a news conference at 3 p.m.
The Facebook post was made on his personal account and since been removed.
The post reads:
Below the text was an image of Floyd being knelt on his neck by a police officer, Derek Chauvin.
On Wednesday, May 27, the Shreveport Police Department shared this post:
