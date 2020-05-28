SENIOR NIGHT: Me’Kayli Clark, LCCP

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on Lake Charles College Prep track star Me’Kayli Clark.
She had quite a career on the track qualifying for regionals in 2018 in long jump and placing 7th in the 4x2 Relay and 4th in the 4x4 Relay at this year’s LHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
Me’Kayli was a captain for both the track team and the cheerleading squad. She was the 2019 LCCP homecoming queen to boot.
She’s also accomplished in the classroom as a dual-enrollment student at McNeese. She plans to continue her education there in the fall majoring in Chemical Engineering.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.