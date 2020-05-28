McNeese outfielder Clayton Rasbeary named to SLC All-Academic First Team

FRISCO, TX – McNeese’s senior right fielder Clayton Rasbeary was named to the 2020 Southland Conference All-Academic First Team on Thursday by the conference office.
Rasbeary along with 27 other Southland Conference baseball players were named to the SLC All-Academic squads.
Rasbeary, a junior transfer last season, will be returning to McNeese next year for a do-over of his senior year after having the opportunity to do so by the NCAA.
In just over a complete season, Rasbeary has showed his raw power at the plate over the last two seasons. As of the close of the 2020 baseball season, Rasbeary leads the team with 14 home runs and 69 RBI’s, along with 17 doubles and 2 triples.
The outfielder graduated this past May with his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice, compiling a 3.60 grade point average.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.