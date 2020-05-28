McNeese cornerback Darion Dunn named FCS Preseason All-American by HERO Sports

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The first of several Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) preseason All-American lists was released on Thursday by HERO Sports with McNeese senior cornerback Darion Dunn listed on the Third Team Defense.
The First Team All-Southland Conference cornerback in 2019, Dunn was one of the league leaders with five pass interceptions and was second in the conference with 16 passes defended.
A native of Oakdale, Dunn started in all 12 games last season and recorded 42 tackles with 11 pass break ups to go along with his interceptions. He also forced a fumble.
He earned Southland Conference Player of the Week honors following the Cowboys’ win over Northwestern State on Nov. 3 where he picked off two passes, both setting up McNeese scores to help the Cowboys come-from-behind for a 30-20 win.
In his career, Dunn has played in 29 games, recorded 83 tackles and picked off seven passes.
Dunn is one of nine players from the Southland Conference to be listed on the three-team squad.
