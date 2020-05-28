Four arrested in connection to armed robbery on Cessford Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Four people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery.
The robbery took place at 10:45 p.m., on May 24, in the 1500 block of Cessford Street.
Responding officers learned the victim of the robbery had been held at gun point and struck numerous times in the face before his vehicle and cash were stolen.
The victim was accompanied by a female at the time of the robbery. “The female was forced to enter the victim’s vehicle by the suspects prior to the vehicle being stolen,” says Sergeant Brenda Desormeaux with Lake Charles Police Department.
According to Desormeaux, the initial investigation was thought to be an armed robbery and kidnapping due to this information.
Later in the investigation, officers learned that the female, Carin Moriah White, had not been kidnapped but was involved in the armed robbery.
D’Anthony Charles Butler, 20; Davon Oshay Durgan-Stevenson, 20; Anthony Lancaster, 20; and Carin Moriah White, 20, all of Lake Charles, were arrested.
The four have been charged with armed robbery and armed robbery with a firearm.
Judge Wilson set all bonds at $75,000.00
