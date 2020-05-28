FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms end after Friday, setting up a nice but hot weekend

Rain chances today are up to 60% and that will come in the form of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. As has been the case the past couple of days, hail will be a threat in any storm that moves in today. Most hail has been quarter size or smaller and that should be the case in any hail that forms in storms this afternoon. Timing-wise, the highest storm chances will come in the mid to late afternoon hours, tapering off by early evening.