FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storms end after Friday, setting up a nice but hot weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Your out-the-door planner should again include an umbrella as our daily dose of thunderstorms looks to take no break today. While the morning starts off with some sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the 60s, a fast warm-up will again bring temperatures into the 80s ahead of developing storms after the noon hour.
Rain chances today are up to 60% and that will come in the form of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. As has been the case the past couple of days, hail will be a threat in any storm that moves in today. Most hail has been quarter size or smaller and that should be the case in any hail that forms in storms this afternoon. Timing-wise, the highest storm chances will come in the mid to late afternoon hours, tapering off by early evening.
The upper level low responsible for our stormy pattern begins to move out after Friday, getting pushed by a weak front that will move into the northern Gulf waters by Saturday. This means we have one final day of scattered showers and storms on Friday before the big pattern change kicks in which favors more sunshine and hotter afternoons into next week.
The front will push offshore by Saturday and lend to increasing sunshine through the day. The weekend outlook keeps rain out of the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday as highs get close to 90 each afternoon. Meanwhile, a slight break from the heat at night as lows fall into the upper 60s.
A dome of high pressure aloft will continue to build from the west into next week. This will keep the rain chances squashed and temperatures pumped up with daily highs around 90 each afternoon. A breakdown in the ridge later in the week will allow for at least the chance of a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms to begin returning toward the latter half of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
