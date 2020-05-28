FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another stormy afternoon, but we do see a drier and warmer weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another active afternoon as we have seen showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west. It’s a repeat of what we have seen the last several evenings with storms containing damaging winds as well as hail.
Temperatures have been a little cooler this afternoon as clouds have limited the amount of sunshine we have seen as highs have climbed into the middle 70′s for areas north and lower 80′s along the I-10 corridor. As we move through the rest of this evening we see shower and storm chances sticking around, but winding down as we head after sunset and loose the heating of the day. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight as we see clouds hanging around and we can expect lows Friday morning in the middle and upper 60′s. For our Friday we are still dealing with the upper level low as it’s slowly moving off to the east, but will still be close enough to spark showers and storms off throughout the day with the better chance coming into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80′s as we can expect a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours. We remain mild as we head into the weekend as well with lows starting out in the upper 60′s to near 70 for Saturday.
Good news is that we dry things out as we head into the weekend, but we will be watching the heat build back into the picture as we see highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 for both Saturday and Sunday. We will continue to see some cloud cover throughout both days, but the rain chances remain low. High pressure will be building in and that will help to keep things dry for the beginning part of next week as well. Highs stay in the upper 80′s to near 90 for the majority of next week with lows starting out in the upper 60′s and lower 70′s.
As we approach the middle of next week we see moisture beginning to return as a boundary off to our south will bring back a shower and storm chance. While the rain chances remain low for the middle and end of next week, we will have to watch for a few storms as well. For now if we can get through tomorrow our weekend is shaping up really nicely with more sunshine and lower rain chances.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
