FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another stormy afternoon, but we do see a drier and warmer weekend

Temperatures have been a little cooler this afternoon as clouds have limited the amount of sunshine we have seen as highs have climbed into the middle 70′s for areas north and lower 80′s along the I-10 corridor. As we move through the rest of this evening we see shower and storm chances sticking around, but winding down as we head after sunset and loose the heating of the day. Temperatures will be slow to fall overnight as we see clouds hanging around and we can expect lows Friday morning in the middle and upper 60′s. For our Friday we are still dealing with the upper level low as it’s slowly moving off to the east, but will still be close enough to spark showers and storms off throughout the day with the better chance coming into the afternoon. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80′s as we can expect a little more sunshine for the afternoon hours. We remain mild as we head into the weekend as well with lows starting out in the upper 60′s to near 70 for Saturday.