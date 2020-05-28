CITGO captive may miss arrival of first grandchild

“We continue to ask all stakeholders, including the United States & Venezuelan Governments and the international community, to take definitive action to secure the immediate and unconditional release of our loved one, Tomeu Vadell. We ask for a humanitarian release for Tomeu Vadell driven by the extraordinary circumstances that the COVID-19 global pandemic has brought to an already unjust and life-threatening situation. Additionally, it must be noted that Tomeu has been detained for longer than two years without a trial, which is in violation of article 230 of Venezuela’s Penal Code. We remain committed as a family and will not stop giving him a voice until he is home. Thank you to all that have stood with us and continue helping us bring justice for our father, Tomeu Vadell.”