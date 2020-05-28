Boil advisory issued for all of Waterworks District No. 5

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 has issued a boil advisory due to a water main break. The advisory is effective immediately.
This is for all of district 5.
According to the district, it is recommended that residents disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.
Residents can disinfect the water by “boiling water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil,” says District No.5. “The water’s flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.”
No word yet on when the advisory will be lifted.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.