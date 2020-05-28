400 block of W. McNeese Street closed after vehicle strikes gas line

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - W. McNeese Street is closed between Dean and Tamarack streets after a vehicle struck a residence and a gas line, authorities say.
The vehicle caught fire but has been put out.
The vehicle entered the yard of a residence, going through the fence, photos from the scene show.
Sgt. Brenda Desormeaux, spokeswoman for the Lake Charles Police Department, said the vehicle was seen traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on McNeese. She said it was seen weaving in and out of traffic and is believed to have lost control, entering the yard of the residence, striking the house and the gas meter.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.