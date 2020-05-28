Allen Parish School Board announces updates to graduation ceremony plans

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In an attempt to promote COVID-19 precautions, Allen Parish School Board announces graduation ceremonies will be moved outdoors. These times and locations have been updated by the school board.
Find your school below for the location and time of your school’s graduation.
- Elizabeth High School
- Oakdale High School Football Stadium
- 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
- Fairview High School
- Oberlin High Football Stadium
- 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
- Kinder High School
- Kinder High School Football Stadium
- 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
- Oakdale High School
- Oakdale High School Football Stadium
- 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
- Oberlin High School
- Oberlin High Football Stadium
- 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16.
- Reeves High School
- Kinder High School Football Stadium
- 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 18.
