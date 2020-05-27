SWLA Arrest Report - May 26, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 26, 2020.
Diego Guimaraes Pedro, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; domestic abuse.
Billy Joe Perez, 22, Houston, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Donald Warren Mitchell, 24, New Orleans: Speeding; traveling on the right side of the road; proper equipment not in vehicle; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Tiffany Nicole Thomas, 37, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
David Mark Papillion, 42, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Raymond Paul Pappillion, 64, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (3 charges); theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Erica Shantea Olivier, 30, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; aggravated battery.
David Chad Clark, 47, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Charles Marcus Bellard, 24, Lake Charles: Probation violation (2 charges).
Carin M. White, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Michael Joseph Lemelle, 26, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Edward Byron Conner Jr., 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to give right-of-way to a pedestrian; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Davon Oshay Durgan-Stevenson, 20, Lake Charles: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery.
Lexton Baraccra Bell, 34, Elmo, AR: Out of state detainer.
Dustin Robert Flores, 30, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.