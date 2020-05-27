St. Louis Catholic High School celebrates 50th graduation

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Senior year will be memorable for the Class of 2020 at St. Louis Catholic High School.
The graduation took place at Cougar Stadium on Wednesday with social distancing practices in place.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, principal Mia Orgeron said this class in particular is also memorable for something else.
“Their ability to be wonderful Saints," Orgeron said. "They have been an amazing group of students, they were born during 9/11 and they have had a very interesting high school career, let’s just say that.”
The Class of 2020 is the 50th class to graduate from St. Louis Catholic High School. Valedictorian Ethan Hebert said it’s something that adds to their unique part in the school’s history.
“That’s crazy that the 50th year, and the COVID thing, and everything fell all together," Hebert said. "We just have a very unique class, like we’re very spread out and different like we have so much personality, so I think it’s interesting. It’s like a culmination of all years of personality in this class.”
Like most graduates across the country, St. Louis Catholic High School’s Class of 2020 wasn’t sure they’d have a graduation ceremony this year. But Principal Orgeron said that’s all the class had asked for.
“We are just so happy and honored that we are able to celebrate as a class," Orgeron said. "We surveyed the students and they said they would wait, they would do whatever was necessary, but they just wanted to graduate together as a class.”
Orgeron said the school has been celebrating alumni all year and that the first class from fifty years ago will have a reunion this fall.
