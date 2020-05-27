SENIOR NIGHT: Karlee Buxton and Kaitlin Lilly, Elizabeth

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the softball senior class at Elizabeth as Karlee Buxton and Kaitlin Lilly make up the two-person class.
Both players have lettered on the varsity team since their eighth-grade season and both played on the 2017 Class C semifinal team.
Karlee Buxton’s main positions were pitcher and second base. Karlee was an All-district first team member during each of her seasons with the Lady Bulldogs. Karlee plans to attend SOWELA and LSUA to major in Business Administration.
Kaitlin Lilly meanwhile was an infielder manning third base and shortstop. Kaitlin made 1st Team All-District as a Freshman and as a Junior.
Kaitlin received Academic All-State Honors as a Senior and she plans to attend McNeese to major in Criminal Justice.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
