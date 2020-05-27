Sam Houston alum Silas Ardoin reflects on freshman season at Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Sam Houston catcher Silas Ardoin will go down as perhaps the best player to ever don a Sam Houston uniform. Last summer he achieved a dream of his when the Colorado Rockies drafted him, however, he stayed firm on his commitment to Texas.
“Early on my dream was to hopefully be in a higher round but as my career went on I realized that college was the best thing for me and it all worked out the way I wanted it to and I can’t thank God enough for giving me this opportunity,” said University of Texas catcher Silas Ardoin.
For any athlete, the transition to college is always a daunting one. Though Ardoin admits that his preparation for the season in the fall was challenging, he says he embraces the grind that comes with being a collegiate athlete.
“As a young player at Texas everything happens to speed up for you," admitted Ardoin. "The game speeds up and everything in life speeds up and it’s kind of hard but adapting to that is going to be something huge for me.”
Fortunately for Ardoin, he was able to see the field right away. He started in 8 games during the shortened season and batted .241 with a fielding percentage of 96.7.
“Getting out there and being able to play, the atmosphere was crazy,” added Ardoin. "I knew all my team had trust in me and I guess I could say that I’m proud of myself because of the work that I put in to get to that point and I know I can always get better. "
With an extended off-season, Ardoin is continuing to put in the work and believes the Longhorns will have a squad in 2021 that is capable of getting back to Omaha.
“I think we have the right group of people. I think we have a lot of experience, talent, and leadership with the older guys and younger guys,” Ardoin said of his team. "I think going back into school our goal is to work hard and be ready to compete for a national title.”
