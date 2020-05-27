McNeese’s Seneca, Brown, and McCrary named to SLC All-Academic Team

FRISCO, Tx. — McNeese’s Alayis Seneca, Lauren Brown, and Cori McCrary have been named to the 2020 Southland Conference Softball All-Academic Teams, the league announced today.
Seneca was named to the first team while Brown and McCrary were named to the second team.
Seven student-athletes on the team posted perfect a 4.0 GPA and the Cowgirls had two of them (Seneca, Brown).
Seneca, a sophomore from the Woodlands, Texas who is a Health and Human Performance major with a concentration in Exercise Science, got off to a hot start to her sophomore season with a team high .388 batting average before the season was cancelled. She was third on the team with 19 hits and fifth on the team with nine RBI.
Brown graduated in December with a Political Science degree and is currently working on a Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree where she has completed two sessions in A courses of graduate school. She was second on the team in stolen bases, tied for second in walks, and sixth on the team in batting average.
McCrary, a senior from McCarley, Miss. posted a 3.38 in General Studies, was also off to a hot start before the season ended. She was leading McNeese in steals, was tied for second on the team in homeruns, second on the team with a .623 slugging percent and 20 hits, third on the team with a .377 batting average and 14 runs scored. McCrary is the only senior planning on returning for the 2021 season.
