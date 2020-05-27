McNeese’s Seneca, Brown, and McCrary named to SLC All-Academic Team

McCrary, a senior from McCarley, Miss. posted a 3.38 in General Studies, was also off to a hot start before the season ended. She was leading McNeese in steals, was tied for second on the team in homeruns, second on the team with a .623 slugging percent and 20 hits, third on the team with a .377 batting average and 14 runs scored. McCrary is the only senior planning on returning for the 2021 season.