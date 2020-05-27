Lake Charles native Christian Edwards named triple jump All-American

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Former Washington-Marion multi-sport athlete Christian Edwards added another award to his resume on Tuesday as he was named an NCAA Indoor All-American by the U.S. Track & Field Cross Country Coaches Association.
The Alabama triple jumper was awarded an All-American recognition as a junior after he after cleared 16 meters twice this year including a 16.03 m jump at the SEC Indoor Championships in February. He was one of 16 award winners for triple jump.
This is the 2nd All-American honor for Edwards as he also was named a First Team All-All-American in the outdoor triple jump as a freshman in 2018. Edwards finished sixth in the triple jump at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a personal-best mark of 53-8 ½ (16.37m) on his final jump of the competition. The mark ranks No. 5 all-time at Alabama.
The USTFCCCA announced that due to the cancellation of the 2020 Indoor Track & Field Championships, the NCAA Division I Track & Field Executive Committee altered its criteria for All-America selection. For individual events, all student-athletes named on the start list for the anticipated event were recognized as All-Americans for the 2020 indoor track & field season. There was also no distinction of First-Team, Second-Team or Honorable Mention.
