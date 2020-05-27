Lake Charles native Christian Edwards named triple jump All-American

This is the 2nd All-American honor for Edwards as he also was named a First Team All-All-American in the outdoor triple jump as a freshman in 2018. Edwards finished sixth in the triple jump at the 2018 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a personal-best mark of 53-8 ½ (16.37m) on his final jump of the competition. The mark ranks No. 5 all-time at Alabama.