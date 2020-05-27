The impact of COVID-19 on Louisiana’s public education system

Looking ahead, The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the HEROES Act, legislation that provides money directly to school districts, colleges, and universities, as well as state and local governments that are struggling to fill budget gaps from the fallout of the coronavirus. The bill includes $100 billion specifically for K-12 and higher education; plus, $915 billion in state and local aid that could be used to help public schools and college campuses as tax revenues fall.