The impact of COVID-19 on Louisiana’s public education system

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been nearly three months since schools in Louisiana closed their doors, in hopes of protecting students and teachers from the spread of COVID-19.
Whether schools reopen in the Fall or remote learning continues, local educators say--while adjusting--these last few months have presented many challenges. So, what will the future of education look like?
Across the country and in Louisiana, concerns are growing about what the next school year will look like, in response to COVID-19.
In a recent poll conducted by the Louisiana Association of Educators, most say the journey to distance learning has been challenging.
“I have a couple of colleagues that are math teachers, that did distance learning," said Concordia Parish teach D’shay Oaks. "They had about 20 kids that attended classes a couple of days a week out of 300...So, that gives you a good clue of what we’re dealing with through the pandemic and as of right now.”
Oaks said being that her school district serves a rural and isolated population, they sometimes have problems getting information to the students due to the lack of technology and resources.
“Being in a rural parish, we have problems with getting the information to the kids," Oaks said.
The poll also asked about workers returning to the workplace.
“Of the 739 LAE members across Louisiana, more than half said they were concerned about losing their jobs.”
LAE President Dr. Tia Mills says the pandemic has not only shown the lack of resources within some districts but also the need for funding...now more than ever before.
“If lawmakers don’t come to a swift agreement, the future of the 2020-2021 school year will be uncertain. Funding will be slashed, class sizes will balloon and inequities will only worsen," Mills said.
Examples like the 2008 recession saw massive layoffs and reduced education spending, nationwide. It’s something the LAE says could happen again, due to the pandemic.
When the coronavirus hit, state officials looked to cut school funding to make up for budget shortfalls, including a 20 percent cut to the salaries of teachers and government workers.
Looking ahead, The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to pass the HEROES Act, legislation that provides money directly to school districts, colleges, and universities, as well as state and local governments that are struggling to fill budget gaps from the fallout of the coronavirus. The bill includes $100 billion specifically for K-12 and higher education; plus, $915 billion in state and local aid that could be used to help public schools and college campuses as tax revenues fall.
While it’s too early to know if widespread testing will be required for students to return to school, Mills says it’s something they are pushing for at the state level.
“We do agree on the fact that widespread testing is needed and necessary to ensure the safety of all of our citizens.”
Students have not stepped into schools since mid-March, and while it’s yet to be seen if they will next year, the CDC has put forth a set of guidelines.
Among the guidelines:
- Staff members and students should wear masks or face coverings, though the agency acknowledges face coverings may be challenging for students to wear all day.
- Field trips, inter-group events, and extracurricular activities should be canceled.
- Classroom desks should be spaced 6-feet apart and tables should all face in the same direction. Students should not sit not face-to-face or share items.
- In addition, students should try to bring their own lunches and eat in classrooms rather than cafeterias. Food provided by the school should be pre-packaged in boxes or bags.
“Never have Louisiana’s educators been more appreciated—even as they work with students from a distance,” said LAE President Dr. Tia Mills. “We are grateful for the work they do that extends far beyond the walls of the classroom.”
Additionally, the same poll shows educators who work in schools with higher levels of poverty report lower class attendance, feel distance learning will be less effective for their students and believe that closing the digital divide should be a top priority.
The poll was of 1,936 members of the National Association of Educators and 739 members of the Louisiana Association of Educators and had a 3-point margin of error. The survey was in the field from April 16 to April 22.
