Gov. Edwards orders flags at half-staff in honor of Trooper George Baker

“As a United States Marine, Greensburg Police Officer, St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and Louisiana State Police Officer, Trooper Baker dedicated his life to serving and protecting others. Even after his passing, Trooper Baker continued to help those in need by donating his organs,” Gov. Edwards said. “He lived the Louisiana State Police values of courtesy, loyalty, and service every day, and his integrity and bravery will long be remembered. I ask the people of Louisiana to continue to lift up Trooper Baker, his family, friends, and colleagues in prayer as we all mourn this great loss.”