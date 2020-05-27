FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more round of rain/storms possible, drier by this weekend though

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An upper level low pressure system that has been over Texas since the weekend will gradually lift northeast and weaken. This will continue to push disturbances across our area through Friday, and these will cause rain when they pass over.
Currently a cluster of storms over Texas is moving southeast and likely will remain just to our west. But if they shift farther east we could see some move across SWLA. I will be watching for that closely; the chance of rain is 30% now through midnight. And like last night, any storms could quickly turn severe with damaging winds and hail.
As the upper level low moves north of us we could see a slightly better chance of rain Thursday, so I did increase the rain chance to 40%. Best chance of rain will be during the afternoon especially if daytime heating can fuel storms. Once again, any storms that form Thursday could also quickly become strong and damaging winds and hail would be the primary threat.
By Friday the upper level low will be significantly weaker and could be dissipated entirely. So, I did drop the rain chance to 30%. Best chance of rain would be during the afternoon hours.
A weak cold front will drop south into SWLA on Saturday though there does not appear to be much moisture, so I am putting the rain chance at 10%. Obviously, that could change, so continue to monitor the forecast for updates. But at least the forecast is trending in the right direction just in time for the weekend!
Sunday through next week looks warm with limited rain chances. High temperatures could reach 90 any day with a rain chance of 10% until Thursday when the rain chance increases slightly to 20%.
Monday will mark the first day of the 2020 hurricane season, but there are no signs of any systems brewing. This is a good time to remind you that now is the time to prepare though, and you can pick up our hurricane tracking charts at area Popeyes restaurants.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
