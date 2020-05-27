FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fewer storms today with an even drier pattern ahead beginning this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a couple rounds of storms yesterday that left heavy rain and most notably large hail across a wide swath of Southwest Louisiana last night, the weather has quieted down nicely overnight and allowed for a nice start to our morning with temperatures in the 60s. Some sunshine will return but clouds will build, and a few isolated thunderstorms are set to return by this afternoon.
The best chance of a few storms will move in closer to midday and early afternoon, and the threat of additional large hail with these storms looks to be lower than what we saw last night. Just be aware of the lightning threat these storms will pose if you plan to be outdoors. Outside of the few storms that develop, a mix of clouds and sun will send temperatures up into the 80s this afternoon.
While our early evening hours look quiet, we’ll need to watch for another storm complex to develop across Texas this afternoon and evening which could push more rain and storms back into Southwest Louisiana during the overnight hours as outflow from these storms arrives in the predawn hours. This is the same pattern we’ve been in most of the week, so don’t be surprised to wake up to more storms by early Thursday morning.
This pattern of daily downpours and storms is nearing its end though and just in time for the weekend. The upper level low that’s parked across northeastern Texas will finally push off to the east by Friday, sending the jet energy away from the area, being replaced by a more tranquil dome of hot high pressure aloft.
This pattern change kicks in over the weekend with rain chances less than 20% by Saturday and even lower than that Sunday and most of next week as the upper level ridge of high pressure holds for several days. This also means our high temperatures top out in the lower 90s with heat index values closer to the upper 90s each day!
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.