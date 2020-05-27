Ed Orgeron “can’t imagine” being without football

The Tigers have been working remotely since March but the promise of returning to the football field leaves Orgeron encouraged that life in Louisiana, specifically the economy is returning to normal “I couldn’t imagine it, if I’m honest with you. The money that we get from the TV contract, the money that we get from the fans in the stadium fuels everything around here, everything with our University, all the sports, all the facilities...the best thing that we can give our players and as you know, Baton Rouge on a Saturday is hopping - there’s tailgating, the restaurants are full, the hotels are full, the economy is booming. It would be a big blow to not only our University but also the economy. I do believe we need football.”