SWLA Arrest Report - May 25, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 25, 2020.
Diondra Johnette Pete, 25, Jenning: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Dustin Cody Pete, 28, Jennings: Following vehicles; possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Taylin Marquis Levi, 22, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Danthony Charles Butler, 20, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Charles David Pack, 56, Vinton: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Mary Margaret Brignac, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of stolen firearms; contempt of court.
Kenneth Guald Green, 35, Baton Rouge: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Michael Gordon, 30, Missouri City, TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Jeremiah Markel Moore, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Jason Christopher White, 40, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Quinton David Broussard, 22, Westlake: Strangulation; child endangerment.
Charles Anthony Dugas, 33, Lake Charles: 3rd offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Jessica Marie Jones, 31, Martinville: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Sandra Arlene Bustance, 67, Dequincy: Contempt of court.
Paul Aaron Landreneau, 47, Lake Charles: Turning movements required; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
