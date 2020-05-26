SENIOR NIGHT: East Beauregard baseball senior class

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The 7Sports ‘Senior Night’ spotlight shines on the East Beauregard baseball senior class. The six-man group got the Trojans into the playoffs twice during their careers with this season looking like another chance to do so as they sat 16th in the Class 1A power ratings.
Noah Gill played baseball four years earning all-district honors in three as a pitcher. Noah played all sports and fished for East Beauregard.
Karter Cooley too played in four seasons earning all-district honors in two of them as a catcher. Karter like Noah played all sports for the Trojans.
Dylan Furlow also was a four-year member picking up an all-district award as a pitcher. Dylan will be joining the Marines after school.
Andruw David was a four-year veteran as well and he was named an all-district utility player in two of those seasons. Andruw was a true utility player as he manned every position on the field at least once for the Trojans.
Dylan Guillory only played in 2020 but he is regarded as one of the smartest kids on the team. He is a 4.0 student that is in numerous clubs and also fished for East Beauregard.
Braden Hammonds like the others, played high school ball for four years, although the outfielder began his career at Harrisonburg where he won a state title back in 2018. Braden played three sports and fished for the Trojans.
7Sports’ Senior Night is a segment to honor those spring sport athletes whose final season in high school was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each weeknight on nightcast KPLC will add a new entry to the senior night honor list. Submit a deserving senior by sending an e-mail to sports@kplctv.com. The message should include photos/video of the athlete(s) along with information, stats and accolades.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.