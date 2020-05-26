No COVID-19 patients at Memorial for first time in two months

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For the first time in two months, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital is not currently treating any COVID-19 patients, hospital representatives say.
Memorial received its first COVID-19 patient on Saturday, March 21, and discharged its last patient on Saturday, May 23, according to Matt Felder, director of communications and marketing.
Felder said Memorial is prepared should they need to admit more COVID-19 patients.
West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital currently has one patient with COVID-19, but the number of patients with the virus the hospital is seeing has decreased dramatically, according to Kali Spell, director of marketing and communications.
For the first time since COVID-19 cases began being reported in the area, West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital recently went several days with zero patients with the virus, Spell said.
