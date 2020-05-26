Iowa’s Bailey Anderson and Alysia Mouton sign to play college sports

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - The Yellow Jackets of Iowa had a pair of players sign their letters of intent on Tuesday at the high school.
Bailey Anderson signed to play Beach Volleyball at Southeastern. Bailey was the district offensive MVP this past season as a setter. She was ranked in the top 10 in the state in assists, digs, and aces.
Alysia Mouton signed with Coastal Bend Junior College in Beeville, TX to play basketball. Mouton averaged 17 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists this past year.
