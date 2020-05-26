Hail and heavy rain across SWLA causes road closures and power outages

Hail and heavy rain across SWLA causes road closures and power outages
Severe weather, including hail, across SWLA causes road closures and power outages (Source: Viewer submitted photo)
By Caroline Habetz | May 26, 2020 at 10:24 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 11:00 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday night’s severe weather has caused several road closures due to wrecks and road blockage.

Avoid the following roads:

  • West McNeese Street and Meadow drive
    • Pole down
    • Avoid for next two hours
  • I-210 Westbound
    • Vehicle crash
    • Avoid for next two hours
  • All of Lake Street from Holly Street to 18th Street
    • Several power lines are down
    • Avoid for next several hours
  • Contraband Parkway at new extension near round-about
    • Tree blocking roadway
    • Avoid for next two hours
  • Kirkman Street/Walters Street
    • Power line down
    • Avoid for next hour and a half

Hail and rain that came quickly into Southwest Louisiana has left many residents without power. Here are the following numbers as of 11 p.m., May 26:

  • Entergy
    • Calcasieu - 1,415
    • Cameron - 1
    • Jeff Davis - 216
  • BECI
    • Allen - 32
    • Beauregard - 4
    • Calcasieu - 4

You can view other viewers weather photos and videos or add your own below.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.