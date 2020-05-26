Hail and heavy rain across SWLA causes road closures and power outages

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday night’s severe weather has caused several road closures due to wrecks and road blockage.
Avoid the following roads:
- West McNeese Street and Meadow drive
- Pole down
- Avoid for next two hours
- I-210 Westbound
- Vehicle crash
- Avoid for next two hours
- All of Lake Street from Holly Street to 18th Street
- Several power lines are down
- Avoid for next several hours
- Contraband Parkway at new extension near round-about
- Tree blocking roadway
- Avoid for next two hours
- Kirkman Street/Walters Street
- Power line down
- Avoid for next hour and a half
Hail and rain that came quickly into Southwest Louisiana has left many residents without power. Here are the following numbers as of 11 p.m., May 26:
- Entergy
- Calcasieu - 1,415
- Cameron - 1
- Jeff Davis - 216
- BECI
- Allen - 32
- Beauregard - 4
- Calcasieu - 4
You can view other viewers weather photos and videos or add your own below.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.