FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storm chances continue, but a drier stretch is ahead next week

A push of drier air behind a weak front on Sunday will send rain chances lower into much of next week as a dome of upper level high pressure strengthens overhead. This will send high temperatures up to around 90 each afternoon and limit daily rain chances to less than 20% beginning Sunday and lasting through late next week. So while our weather pattern may not be the best right now, there is a light at the end of the tunnel so to speak, leaving us with a much improved forecast for next week.