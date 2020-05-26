FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Daily storm chances continue, but a drier stretch is ahead next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning storms on the way for the commute get the day started similar to Monday with rain wasting no time arriving this morning. These early storms will contain lightning and heavy downpours but look to be brief, dropping less than 1 inch of rain as they pass through during the early morning hours.
Rain chances decrease closer to midday as some breaks in the rain could lead to another return of a few additional scattered thunderstorms redeveloping during the afternoon highs. Highs today top out in the lower to middle 80s as a little sun could peek out later today as well. Expect any additional storms to come to an end by early evening with lows tonight back into the upper 60s.
The pattern will still be conducive for additional scattered showers and thunderstorms in the short term, but computer models are beginning to trend a little lower in rain chances ahead. I’m opting to keep at least a 40% daily rain chance in place through Saturday as the upper level low pushes closer to the state over the next couple of days. We should see scattered storms each day continuing at times, but a drier trend is ahead later into the weekend.
A push of drier air behind a weak front on Sunday will send rain chances lower into much of next week as a dome of upper level high pressure strengthens overhead. This will send high temperatures up to around 90 each afternoon and limit daily rain chances to less than 20% beginning Sunday and lasting through late next week. So while our weather pattern may not be the best right now, there is a light at the end of the tunnel so to speak, leaving us with a much improved forecast for next week.
With hurricane season now officially less than one week away, you can get ahead of the storms by picking up our 2020 KPLC Hurricane Preparedness Guide at any area Popeye’s restaurants across Southwest Louisiana. They will be available throughout hurricane season and list important information on how to get prepared ahead of the storms! Hurricane season officially begins June 1st, and thankfully there are no signs of any tropical development over the next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.